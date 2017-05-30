Much More to Building Safety Than a oeJust the Fire Codea
There are not many disciplines in the codes and standards development world as engaged, organized and passionate as the fire services stakeholders. The fire sprinkler hearings in Rochester, NY, in 2007 is a perfect example.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PUTIN: Okay, It Was Us
|4 min
|IescapedNY
|13
|The "Fat Lady" is warming up...
|4 min
|IescapedNY
|23
|Lake levels. One more major screw up on Obama's...
|6 min
|IescapedNY
|8
|DEFINE: covfefe
|23 min
|IescapedNY
|36
|Trump Could Block Comey from Testifying
|25 min
|IescapedNY
|8
|Trump pulls out Parris climate Accord
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|10
|Senator Franken Says "Move on from Hillary"
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC