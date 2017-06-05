Moxley, a Pioneer in Muscular Dystrophy Research and Care, to Step Down
Richard Moxley III, M.D., one of the founding fathers of the University of Rochester Medical Center Department of Neurology, is retiring after a career spanning more than four decades. Moxley, who holds the Helen Aresty Fine and Irving Fine Professorship in Neurology , is widely recognized for helping revolutionize our understanding of muscular dystrophy and the care of patients with this disease.
