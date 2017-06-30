Mother, Aunt of Michael Mathis Arrest...

Mother, Aunt of Michael Mathis Arrested After Thursday's Verdict

There are 2 comments on the Your News Now story from 10 hrs ago, titled Mother, Aunt of Michael Mathis Arrested After Thursday's Verdict. In it, Your News Now reports that:

The mother and aunt of Michael Mathis were involved in a fight about a half hour before Thursday's not-guilty verdict , and arrested shortly after Mathis was acquitted of all charges in a high-profile murder trial. Police say Mathis' mother, 40-year-old Marquita Ladd of Gates, and Mathis' aunt, 37-year-old Laquetia Ladd of Rochester, were arrested in connection to a fight on Columbia Avenue Thursday morning.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RepealRPD

Rochester, NY

#1 7 hrs ago
Glad to see the State Trooper there, or else this could have gone bad with the idiot RPD officers.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
IescapedNY

Lakeland, FL

#2 19 min ago
$3000.00 bail. Do they take EBT?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I wonder if Johnny Blackshell feels disrespected? 31 min IescapedNY 1
News Police: Man In Custody After Girlfriend Is Fata... 36 min IescapedNY 3
Genesee street shooting verdict proves... 42 min IescapedNY 8
New Report: No evidence of Russian/Trump Collusion 2 hr Ha Ha 54
Rachel should stop running for mayor 3 hr John 44
Louisville Police Pull a Rodney King on a White... 4 hr Ha Ha 2
the barronsomeday era on topix is over 4 hr nickbo13 3
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,960 • Total comments across all topics: 282,142,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC