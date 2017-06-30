There are on the Your News Now story from 10 hrs ago, titled Mother, Aunt of Michael Mathis Arrested After Thursday's Verdict. In it, Your News Now reports that:

The mother and aunt of Michael Mathis were involved in a fight about a half hour before Thursday's not-guilty verdict , and arrested shortly after Mathis was acquitted of all charges in a high-profile murder trial. Police say Mathis' mother, 40-year-old Marquita Ladd of Gates, and Mathis' aunt, 37-year-old Laquetia Ladd of Rochester, were arrested in connection to a fight on Columbia Avenue Thursday morning.

