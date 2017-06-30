Mother, Aunt of Michael Mathis Arrested After Thursday's Verdict
There are 2 comments on the Your News Now story from 10 hrs ago, titled Mother, Aunt of Michael Mathis Arrested After Thursday's Verdict.
The mother and aunt of Michael Mathis were involved in a fight about a half hour before Thursday's not-guilty verdict , and arrested shortly after Mathis was acquitted of all charges in a high-profile murder trial. Police say Mathis' mother, 40-year-old Marquita Ladd of Gates, and Mathis' aunt, 37-year-old Laquetia Ladd of Rochester, were arrested in connection to a fight on Columbia Avenue Thursday morning.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Glad to see the State Trooper there, or else this could have gone bad with the idiot RPD officers.
|
#2 19 min ago
$3000.00 bail. Do they take EBT?
|
