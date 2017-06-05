More Flooding Expected Along NY's Lake Ontario Shoreline

More flooding is expected along the western half of Lake Ontario's New York shoreline where higher-than-normal water levels and pounding waves have already caused extensive damage to hundreds of properties. The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood warning effective from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday for an area stretching from the Niagara River to Rochester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.