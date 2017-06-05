More Flooding Expected Along NY's Lak...

More Flooding Expected Along NY's Lake Ontario Shoreline

23 hrs ago

More flooding is expected along the western half of Lake Ontario's New York shoreline where higher-than-normal water levels and pounding waves have already caused extensive damage to hundreds of properties. The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood warning effective from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday for an area stretching from the Niagara River to Rochester.

