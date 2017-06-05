Mom who started Rochester granola company has donated 10,000 lbs to feed the hungry
Michele Liddle's began her granola company as a side venture. She already had a full-time job, a part-time job and two small kids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals are quiet after comey testimony
|2 hr
|perfect fake elec...
|9
|Coney confirms
|2 hr
|perfect sexs sheep
|6
|Senator Franken Says "Move on from Hillary"
|4 hr
|perfect sucks turds
|23
|the yani era on topix is over
|5 hr
|Nottick
|3
|Rachel should stop running for mayor
|5 hr
|Nottick
|18
|Bail Denied for Judge "Jacked Up Ass"
|6 hr
|Sjidmark is a loser
|5
|Ha Ha victimized by Russian Fake Memo
|7 hr
|skidmarks itch
|30
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC