Megan Flechaus Coming Home Tour, Perf...

Megan Flechaus Coming Home Tour, Performs at Boulder Coffee Co.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Megan Flechaus has been called "Austin's Rising Star" by Indie Pulse Music magazine . Professor Johnny P's Blogspot cited Megan's "strong, expressive voice which is a delight to hear" in a stellar review of her aforementioned 2014 album, New.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Trump Gets His Fake News 23 min IescapedNY 7
Perfect the bipolar fake electrician 32 min IescapedNY 2
RPD office drives car into bike 32 min IescapedNY 2
Trump Supporters Like Abused Children 34 min IescapedNY 3
Um maddogg2008???? 1 hr WendyD 3
Georgia election 2 hr Dewey 8
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 3 hr SLAMMER is aPEDOP... 978
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC