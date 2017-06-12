Marcia Fallon Obituary, 67

Marcia Fallon Obituary, 67

AST ROCHESTER, New York - Graveside services were held in Rochester, New York in the Bluebird Meadow at the White Haven Memorial Park, on June 7 for Marcia Tancreti Fallon, who passed away at her home in East Rochester, New York on June 1 with her loving husband Charles by her side. A celebration of life service will be held on July 30, at 1:30 p.m., at the Hartland Recreation area, Hartland Three Corners.

