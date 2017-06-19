Man rescued from Genesee River gorge ...

Man rescued from Genesee River gorge in Rochester, trapped while taking pictures

Police said the man had entered the river bed to take pictures and became trapped. He had gone into the gorge near the Rundel Memorial Library with another person, who was able to get back out, according to the Democrat & Chronicle .

