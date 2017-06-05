Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in ...

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in June 2016 hotel homicide new

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: 13WHAM

A Rochester man pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and weapons charges for the June 2016 shooting death of a teenager . Luis Arroyo, 23, pleaded guilty to manslaughter 2nd and one county of criminal possession of a weapon 2nd for fatally shooting 19-year-old Brandon Spears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comey is Washington's Super Bowl 36 min IescapedNY 2
Judge Astacio Returns to Rochester 40 min IescapedNY 36
Rochester Judge Story Makes National News 59 min IescapedNY 2
Should Melania Trump Move To Washington? 1 hr IescapedNY 12
Judge Pizzaface Pistacio - the smiling nut job 1 hr IescapedNY 7
Once They Tear Down All The Confederate Statues... 1 hr IescapedNY 11
Spicer Out, Conjob and Gorka In 1 hr IescapedNY 10
Putin interview with Kelly 5 hr IescapedNY 28
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Warning for Monroe County was issued at June 06 at 11:31AM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC