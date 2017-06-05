Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in June 2016 hotel homicide new
A Rochester man pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and weapons charges for the June 2016 shooting death of a teenager . Luis Arroyo, 23, pleaded guilty to manslaughter 2nd and one county of criminal possession of a weapon 2nd for fatally shooting 19-year-old Brandon Spears.
