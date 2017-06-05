Man pleads guilty in slaying outside western NY strip club
A 29-year-old man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for killing a businessman outside a Rochester strip club last spring. Christian Rodriguez was arrested by police in Glendale, Arizona, in October and charged with shooting 63-year-old David Bourne in the head in May 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey a Leaker or Patriot?
|2 hr
|RacistFireCrotchB...
|9
|Leticia Astacio's law practice grows with netwo... (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Bill R
|7
|New York judge found guilty, ordered to stay ja...
|6 hr
|iEsCaPeDnY
|1
|iescape, you seem to disappear when we're getti...
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|10
|No sentence reduction for woman in 2012 ambush ...
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
|Forty IescapedNYs and Counting
|10 hr
|IescapedNY
|15
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|CNN is fake news
|964
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC