Man pleads guilty in slaying outside ...

Man pleads guilty in slaying outside western NY strip club

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A 29-year-old man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for killing a businessman outside a Rochester strip club last spring. Christian Rodriguez was arrested by police in Glendale, Arizona, in October and charged with shooting 63-year-old David Bourne in the head in May 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comey a Leaker or Patriot? 2 hr RacistFireCrotchB... 9
News Leticia Astacio's law practice grows with netwo... (Oct '12) 2 hr Bill R 7
News New York judge found guilty, ordered to stay ja... 6 hr iEsCaPeDnY 1
iescape, you seem to disappear when we're getti... 6 hr IescapedNY 10
News No sentence reduction for woman in 2012 ambush ... 6 hr IescapedNY 5
Forty IescapedNYs and Counting 10 hr IescapedNY 15
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 12 hr CNN is fake news 964
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,437 • Total comments across all topics: 281,690,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC