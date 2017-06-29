Man fined for poisoning bald eagles o...

Man fined for poisoning bald eagles on New York farm

A Pennsylvania man has been fined $3,500 for killing two bald eagles by directing his employees to pour a toxic pesticide over sheep carcasses on his western New York farm. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rochester says 68-year-old William Wentling, of Rothville, Pennsylvania, mailed a container of the pesticide Furadan to his farm in Addison, New York, and directed workers to pour it on carcasses to kill birds of prey.

