Man fined for poisoning bald eagles on New York farm
A Pennsylvania man has been fined $3,500 for killing two bald eagles by directing his employees to pour a toxic pesticide over sheep carcasses on his western New York farm. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rochester says 68-year-old William Wentling, of Rothville, Pennsylvania, mailed a container of the pesticide Furadan to his farm in Addison, New York, and directed workers to pour it on carcasses to kill birds of prey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barronsomeday era on topix is over
|55 min
|Ha Ha
|2
|Rochester Police Officer Shot, Search Underway ...
|55 min
|Ha Ha
|9
|Ha Ha has made 100 posts today
|56 min
|Ha Ha
|2
|Bill offering $90 million in Lake Ontario flood...
|56 min
|Ha Ha
|8
|La Flare be Free
|1 hr
|LaFlare the rapper
|1
|Genesee street shooting verdict proves...
|2 hr
|LaFlare the rapper
|4
|I found a picture of skidmark
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC