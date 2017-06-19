There are on the WIBX-AM Whitesboro story from 12 hrs ago, titled Man Dies After Riding Lawnmower Plunges Off Lakeside Bluff. In it, WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:

Authorities are investigating the death of a 79-year-old western New York man whose riding lawnmower plunged off a 30-foot-high bluff overlooking Lake Ontario. Police say the man's family members found him Sunday evening at the bottom of the bluff along the shoreline in the town of Webster, just east of Rochester.

