Key wants continuity as Takata owner

13 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Now that Key Safety Systems has announced plans to acquire Takata Corp's assets for $1.6 billion, one might expect the buyers to make a clean break with the past. Mark Wehner, Key Safety's chief technical officer, said Monday that the company does not plan to lay off Takata employees or shut down its technical center in Japan.

