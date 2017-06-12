Joseph 'Mad Dog' Sullivan, Rochester mobster and Attica escapee, dies in prison
Joseph "Mad Dog" Sullivan, one of the most notorious criminals in New York , died in prison last Friday. He was 78. Sullivan was a gangster who is believed to have killed more than 20 people, at least one in Rochester .
