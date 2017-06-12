Joseph 'Mad Dog' Sullivan, Rochester ...

Joseph 'Mad Dog' Sullivan, Rochester mobster and Attica escapee, dies in prison

Joseph "Mad Dog" Sullivan, one of the most notorious criminals in New York , died in prison last Friday. He was 78. Sullivan was a gangster who is believed to have killed more than 20 people, at least one in Rochester .

