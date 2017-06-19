Jazz LoungeJohn Fossitt returns to Ro...

Jazz LoungeJohn Fossitt returns to Rochester for Jazz Fest

John Fossitt joined us on Good Day Rochester to talk about his career, his life growing up in Rochester and more. John Fossitt, a Gates Chili High School graduate best known as the keyboardist for Bruno Mars, is performing on the final night of this year's Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival.

