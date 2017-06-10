James R. Marlett
James was a 1959 graduate of Greenwood High School, where he played center with the football team, and a graduate of Kalamazoo College and Colgate Rochester Divinity School in Rochester, New York. Survivors include his wife, Carol Marlett of Rochester, New York; children Jennifer Marlett of Rochester, New York and Jeffrey Marlett of Albany, New York; three grandchildren; a sister, Rose Mary West of Seymour; and a niece, Barbara Cummings of Seymour.
