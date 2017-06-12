Gov. Cuomo returns to Lake Ontario sh...

Gov. Cuomo returns to Lake Ontario shoreline

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is again blasting the U.S.-Canadian panel that controls the outflow of water from Lake Ontario, saying the agency bears much of the blame for flooding in New York's lakeside communities. "I think they pulled the trigger too late" on increasing outflow, Cuomo said in the Rochester suburb of Greece on Tuesday.

