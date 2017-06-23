Getting around Rochester
One of the key factors to the vibrancy of any city is how fast and easy it is for residents and visitors to travel in and around it. Indeed, one of the major positives cited in any quality-of-life assessment of Rochester is that it has less onerous commutes than most cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Um maddogg2008????
|1 hr
|Rhonda
|8
|Bill Cosby Hosting Rape Seminars
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|Capitol police arrest protesters outside McConn...
|1 hr
|ShawnSpicer
|6
|Rachel Barnhart Promises to do what Lovely alre...
|2 hr
|CityRes
|4
|I'm glad I'm ruining this forum for you all
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|5
|Jazz LoungeJohn Fossitt returns to Rochester fo...
|2 hr
|TrumpDontCare
|1
|RPD office drives car into bike
|2 hr
|TrumpDontCare
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC