Friedman Benda opens exhibition of sculptures by Wendell Castle

Friedman Benda presents Wendell Castle, America's most influential and iconic living designer, in his 5th solo exhibition at the gallery, opening June 22nd, 2017. Embracing Upheaval is a fearless exploration, encompassing two groups: Block and Freeform.

