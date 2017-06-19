Friedman Benda opens exhibition of sculptures by Wendell Castle
Friedman Benda presents Wendell Castle, America's most influential and iconic living designer, in his 5th solo exhibition at the gallery, opening June 22nd, 2017. Embracing Upheaval is a fearless exploration, encompassing two groups: Block and Freeform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reality, haha is village idiot
|50 min
|FUBO
|17
|Georgia election
|2 hr
|TYT
|5
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|2 hr
|IescapedNAM-legs
|1
|Um maddogg2008????
|4 hr
|maddogg2008
|2
|Northwest Service Center and Ron Penders
|4 hr
|bigsingle
|18
|Rachel should stop running for mayor
|5 hr
|bigsingle
|41
|What happened to Nickbo13 ? (May '12)
|5 hr
|RacistFireCrotchB...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC