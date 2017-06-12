First sea lion baby born at Rochester...

First sea lion baby born at Rochester zoo since series of deaths is healthy

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A new baby sea lion was just born at the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester , and the zoo shared this video of the pup playing and cuddling with its mother. Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and Seneca Park Zoo officials announced the birth of the pup on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama is mulatto, NOT BLACK (Jan '09) 45 min Fuvkery 56
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Rochester 52 min RacistFireCrotchB... 4
News Leticia Astacio's law practice grows with netwo... (Oct '12) 55 min RacistFireCrotchB... 15
Rachel should stop running for mayor 1 hr RacistFireCrotchB... 30
News Rochester Harbor dredging wraps up after 180,00... 1 hr vote em OUT 1
internet toughguy skidmark sure is quiet now. 2 hr IescapedNY 1
Skidmark is the anal leakage of this forum 2 hr IescapedNY 3
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,737,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC