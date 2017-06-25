ESPN's E:60 to feature ex-University of Rochester football player's kidnapping

Nicholas Kollias, one of two former University of Rochester football players who were abducted and tortured in December 2015 , will be featured on ESPN's "E:60" at 9 a.m. Sunday. ESPN.com has also published a detailed story on Kollias , including photos of the house at 22 Harvest Street in Rochester where he was held during the kidnapping.

