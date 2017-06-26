Eleven arrests made at Zac Brown concert on Sunday
The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office during the Zac Brown Band Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Sunday: A 17-year-old , of Sunset Court, Hamburg, is charged with trespass and disorderly conduct after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return and then causing a disturbance as he exited the venue. Jacob was arraigned in Darien Court and remanded to jail in lieu of $250.00 bail.
#1 8 hrs ago
This type of music only attracts the "wrong type of people".
Stop having Country Bands and you'll stop having trouble and criminal around.
#2 5 hrs ago
Lol. Yeah those dangerous drunken trespassers are just ruining everything, next thing you know they'll start canceling carninvals and festivals and everything else those dirty, animal, city Blac.... whoa wait a second, who we talking about??
