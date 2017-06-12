Eastman School of Music retaliation c...

Eastman School of Music retaliation claim reinstated

12 hrs ago

A federal appeals court has reinstated a retaliation claim filed by a former Eastman School of Music doctoral candidate who allegedly failed to get any job interviews after he rejected his department chairman's sexual advancements. Joseph Irrera was a graduate piano student at the prestigious Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester, New York, and pursuing a doctor of music arts degree when he allegedly rejected unwanted sexual advances from his teacher, Douglas Humphreys, who was the piano department chairman, according to Thursday's ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York in Dr. Joseph Irrera v.

