Eagle Scout Acheivement for NSASP Employee's Son
Eagle Scout Michael Chizuk and Greenfield Senior Living Community Executive Director Karen Estes are pictured during Chizuk's Eagle Scout project at the center. Chizuk, his father, NSASP Security Director Stan Chizuk, NSASP officers and other volunteers built a picket fence, two picnic tables, including a handicap accessible one and tabletop bowling for the residents of the center.
