DuPont expands probiotics production ...

DuPont expands probiotics production in New York State

Leading probiotics supplier DuPont Nutrition & Health is expanding its operations in Rochester, NY as demand for the beneficial microorganisms grows around the world. The company will expand its operations at Eastman Business Park in Monroe County as part of its overall plan to increase probiotics production capacity in the US.

