DuPont expands probiotics production in New York State
Leading probiotics supplier DuPont Nutrition & Health is expanding its operations in Rochester, NY as demand for the beneficial microorganisms grows around the world. The company will expand its operations at Eastman Business Park in Monroe County as part of its overall plan to increase probiotics production capacity in the US.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients-USA.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baseball shooting in Va.
|5 min
|Perfect
|7
|10 year old dies while unattended and unsupervi...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY bot
|2
|Liberal Democrat goes on shooting rampage in Wa...
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|Everybody Want's To Be "IescapedNY"
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|slammer is a pedo...
|968
|Sessions Testimony was a complete waste of time
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|No Wonder Crapland, FL Doesn't Have a Nordstroms
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|17
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC