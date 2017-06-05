Dunn Tire Marks Move to Larger Roches...

Dunn Tire Marks Move to Larger Rochester Warehouse With Open House

Dunn Tire has relocated its warehouse for its Exxpress Tire Delivery wholesale operations to a larger 75,000-square-foot facility. Dunn Tire LLC welcomed nearly 200 customers and vendors to an open house celebrating its new warehouse in Rochester, N.Y., on June 8, 2017.

