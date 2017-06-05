Dunn Tire Marks Move to Larger Rochester Warehouse With Open House
Dunn Tire has relocated its warehouse for its Exxpress Tire Delivery wholesale operations to a larger 75,000-square-foot facility. Dunn Tire LLC welcomed nearly 200 customers and vendors to an open house celebrating its new warehouse in Rochester, N.Y., on June 8, 2017.
