Cuomo Returning To Lakeside Communities Impacted By Flooding

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is returning to the Rochester area to visit areas along the Lake Ontario shoreline impacted by recent flooding. The Democrat is scheduled to be at a park in the Monroe County town of Greece late Tuesday morning before heading east to a marina in Sodus Point in neighboring Wayne County.

