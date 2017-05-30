Cows over care? Hispanic workers docu...

Cows over care? Hispanic workers document abuse on dairy farms in new survey

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: North County Public Radio

A new survey of mostly undocumented Hispanic workers paints a picture of discrimination and workplace abuse on New York's large dairy farms. Farm worker advocates say farmers and government are turning a blind eye to basic health and labor rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PUTIN: Okay, It Was Us 4 min IescapedNY 13
The "Fat Lady" is warming up... 4 min IescapedNY 23
Lake levels. One more major screw up on Obama's... 6 min IescapedNY 8
DEFINE: covfefe 23 min IescapedNY 36
Trump Could Block Comey from Testifying 25 min IescapedNY 8
Trump pulls out Parris climate Accord 5 hr IescapedNY 10
Senator Franken Says "Move on from Hillary" 5 hr IescapedNY 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC