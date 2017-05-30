Cows over care? Hispanic workers document abuse on dairy farms in new survey
A new survey of mostly undocumented Hispanic workers paints a picture of discrimination and workplace abuse on New York's large dairy farms. Farm worker advocates say farmers and government are turning a blind eye to basic health and labor rights.
