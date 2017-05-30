Convicted Rochester judge on vacation in Thailand ordered to appear, or lose job
Rochester judge Leticia Astacio has been ordered to meet in chambers to answer for her conduct on Monday, or lose her job. Astacio was convicted of DWI and stripped of her duties last year, but got to keep her title and $173,700 salary .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fewer job increases
|20 min
|IescapedNY
|23
|Putin interview with Kelly
|22 min
|IescapedNY
|24
|Judge Astacio Returns to Rochester
|25 min
|IescapedNY
|23
|Spicer Out, Conjob and Gorka In
|27 min
|IescapedNY
|2
|Well, Well, Well...It Is a Muslim Ban
|32 min
|perfect is a turd
|6
|Should Melania Trump Move To Washington?
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|Time-Warner, now Spectrum, Sucks
|1 hr
|Spectrum sucks
|15
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC