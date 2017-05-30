Convicted Rochester judge on vacation...

Convicted Rochester judge on vacation in Thailand ordered to appear, or lose job

7 hrs ago

Rochester judge Leticia Astacio has been ordered to meet in chambers to answer for her conduct on Monday, or lose her job. Astacio was convicted of DWI and stripped of her duties last year, but got to keep her title and $173,700 salary .

