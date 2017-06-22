Confie Completes Two Acquisitions in ...

Confie Completes Two Acquisitions in New York

In the Bronx, N.Y., area, Confie acquired Tremont Spirit Insurance Inc. Tremont is a provider of non-standard auto insurance. This acquisition serves to expand Confie's presence in the Bronx to three locations.

