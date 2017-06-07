Classical Notes For pianist, Cuban pa...

Classical Notes For pianist, Cuban partnership proves fruitful

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

"This is a time when reaching out to people from other countries is really important," pianist Simone Dinnerstein says of her partnership with the Havana Lyceum Orchestra. It took Simone Dinnerstein only about an hour or so to get from Miami to Cuba on her first trip to the island, in the summer of 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the yani era on topix is over 1 hr Nottick 3
Rachel should stop running for mayor 1 hr Nottick 18
Liberals are quiet after comey testimony 1 hr Perfect 2
Bail Denied for Judge "Jacked Up Ass" 2 hr Sjidmark is a loser 5
Ha Ha victimized by Russian Fake Memo 2 hr skidmarks itch 30
Coney confirms 2 hr skidmarks itch 4
Drive By Media, Democrats In For A Big Dissapoi... 2 hr skidmarks stink too 10
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC