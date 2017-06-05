City of Rochester recognized as 'Clim...

City of Rochester recognized as 'Climate Smart Community'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

The city was honored on the Green Roof of Rochester City Hall. Mayor Lovely Warren was presented with two street signs by DEC officials to highlight the city's Climate Smart Community Certification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comey is Washington's Super Bowl 29 min Johnny 19
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 59 min slammer is a PEDO... 963
Comey in serious trouble 2 hr IescsapedNY 4
Lonsberry Does Ride-Along Overnight Shift With RPD (Jan '15) 11 hr RacistFireCrotch ... 9
White Nickbo VS Black Rhonda (Dec '14) 12 hr NoLegPeg 11
Poll Do you like Rhonda? (Sep '10) 12 hr nickbo13 147
Rachel should stop running for mayor 12 hr RFCBF 19
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,848 • Total comments across all topics: 281,651,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC