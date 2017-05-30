City needs to repair deteriorating column underneath Dinosaur BBQ
New legislation will, if approved, repair "significant and advanced deterioration of a column" at the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Rochester. The city discovered damage to the column supporting the western end of the restaurant during construction for the Erie Harbor project.
