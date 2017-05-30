China-built beer tanks on last leg of journey to NY brewery
In this undated photo, a barge carrying Chinese-made beer fermentation tanks floats down the Erie Canal in Clyde, N.Y., toward the Genesee Brewery in Rochester, N.Y. Some politicians are irritated that the Rochester brewery, which receives state economic development funding, bought beer fermentation tanks from China that could have been produced in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The "Fat Lady" is warming up...
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|32
|Judge "I wasn't drinking" Astacio" HaHa
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|10
|Senator Franken Says "Move on from Hillary"
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|8
|Trump Loves Muslims, But
|4 hr
|Bahadur
|7
|PUTIN: Okay, It Was Us
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|16
|Trump Could Block Comey from Testifying
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|10
|DEFINE: covfefe
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|44
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC