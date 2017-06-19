Chief Ciminelli: Increased security f...

Chief Ciminelli: Increased security for Jazz Fest, but no known threats

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

Rochester police are making a point to increase security at the Jazz Festival this year, but say there's no reason for any concern. Chief Michael Ciminelli said the department has made a number of security changes to better protect festival-goers in light of recent attacks across the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ha Ha Comes In For Landing 32 min IescapedNY 1
Georgia election 32 min Jimmy 9
Reality, haha is village idiot 36 min FUBOB 20
Um maddogg2008???? 1 hr RacsitFireCrotchB... 5
RPD office drives car into bike 3 hr IescapedNY 3
Wendyd where is your courage 3 hr Bruce popper 1
Trump Supporters Like Abused Children 3 hr IescapedNY 6
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,579 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC