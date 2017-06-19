Chief Ciminelli: Increased security for Jazz Fest, but no known threats
Rochester police are making a point to increase security at the Jazz Festival this year, but say there's no reason for any concern. Chief Michael Ciminelli said the department has made a number of security changes to better protect festival-goers in light of recent attacks across the world.
