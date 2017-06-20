CGR Associate Presents Community Information
Peter Nabozny presenting community data to community agency officials and the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative task force on May 31 at Community Helping Hands, located at 31 Water St. The data Nabozny provided will be used to create Jamestown's community needs assessment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
