Capitol police arrest protesters outs...

Capitol police arrest protesters outside McConnell's office

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News Times

Capitol Police prepare to remove a man from a sit-in of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office, as he and others protest proposed caps to Medicaid Thursday, June 22, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. less Capitol Police prepare to remove a man from a sit-in of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office, as he and others protest proposed caps to Medicaid Thursday, June 22, 2017, on Capitol Hill in ... more People are removed from a sit-in outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office as they protest proposed cuts to Medicaid, Thursday, June 22, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Um maddogg2008???? 8 hr ha ha 7
Ha Ha Comes In For Landing 8 hr ha ha 3
Georgia election 11 hr Jimmy 9
Reality, haha is village idiot 11 hr FUBOB 20
RPD office drives car into bike 14 hr IescapedNY 3
Wendyd where is your courage 14 hr Bruce popper 1
Trump Supporters Like Abused Children 14 hr IescapedNY 6
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,592 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC