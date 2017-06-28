Bill offering $90 million in Lake Ont...

Bill offering $90 million in Lake Ontario flooding aid held up following Cuomo objections

Lawmakers plan to take another look at a bill offering $90 million in relief for victims of flooding on Lake Ontario, following technical objections from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. North country lawmakers expressed a need for urgency given the damage faced at waterfront locations across the area.

GoldEBTcard

Rochester, NY

Welfare for rich whites with lake front homes.
Ha Ha

Geneseo, NY

GoldEBTcard wrote:
Welfare for rich whites with lake front homes.
Yeah, it's time to teach folks that the government isn't their ATM when they build homes on the waterfront but are too cheap to buy flood insurance.
