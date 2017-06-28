Bill offering $90 million in Lake Ontario flooding aid held up following Cuomo objections
There are 2 comments on the Watertown Daily Times story from 19 hrs ago, titled Bill offering $90 million in Lake Ontario flooding aid held up following Cuomo objections.
Lawmakers plan to take another look at a bill offering $90 million in relief for victims of flooding on Lake Ontario, following technical objections from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. North country lawmakers expressed a need for urgency given the damage faced at waterfront locations across the area.
#1 10 hrs ago
Welfare for rich whites with lake front homes.
#2 9 hrs ago
Yeah, it's time to teach folks that the government isn't their ATM when they build homes on the waterfront but are too cheap to buy flood insurance.
