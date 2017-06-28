There are on the Watertown Daily Times story from 19 hrs ago, titled Bill offering $90 million in Lake Ontario flooding aid held up following Cuomo objections. In it, Watertown Daily Times reports that:

Lawmakers plan to take another look at a bill offering $90 million in relief for victims of flooding on Lake Ontario, following technical objections from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. North country lawmakers expressed a need for urgency given the damage faced at waterfront locations across the area.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.