Beverly Hicks - Greenwood

Beverly Hicks - Greenwood

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Beverly Buchan Hicks, 83, loving wife of Robert Mahlon Hicks Jr., of Hunters Creek, died Thursday, June 15, 2017 at her residence. Born November 17, 1933 in Rochester, NY to the late Fred and Charlotte Leight Buchan, she graduated from Monroe High School and took some college courses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whole Foods will crush Wegmans? 1 hr IescapedNY 12
Memories from Rochester.... (Nov '07) 3 hr Slovack07 16
News Three people charged with receiving benefits un... 3 hr spooky spooky doo... 3
Calling out ha ha SECOND CHALLENGE 5 hr Ha ha 2
Everybody Want's To Be "IescapedNY" 5 hr IescapedNY 21
News Wegmans begins grocery delivery in some markets... 5 hr Bruce popper 28
Marty make me a plate 5 hr Bruce popper 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,597 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC