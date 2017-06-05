Albert Wisher Pubic Library Foundation awards three scholarships
Provided photo Pictured from left to right at the Albert Wisner Public Library are: Brigid Prial, Jennie Prial, Greg Prial, Anne Prial, sponsor Glenn P. Dickes, Madison Grefski, sponsor Susan D. Dickes, Jessica Grefski, sponsor C. Hope Arber, Mika Leonard and E'lissa Jones. Madison Grefski, Mika Leonard and Jennie Prial were each awarded $1,000 scholarships through the Albert Wisner Public Library Foundation.
