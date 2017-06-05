Al Pacino To Portray Joe Paterno In H...

Al Pacino To Portray Joe Paterno In HBO Sandusky Scandal Film

Read more: Onward State

Actor Al Pacino's legendary film career includes iconic characters like Michael Corleone in The Godfather and Tony Montana in Scarface . Now, Joe Paterno can be added to the list.

