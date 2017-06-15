Air Force sergeant buys Watertowna s Taylor Mansion
An Air Force staff sergeant has purchased one of the city's most glorious properties, the Emma Flower Taylor Mansion, on Clinton Street. Carthage resident Tyler F. Weese picked up the property that was once the home of the daughter of a former New York governor for $849,000 under the corporate name, Taylor Mansion LLC. He and an unidentified partner have been eyeing the Taylor Mansion, 241 Clinton St., for about a year and decided to buy it after seeing “the price come down,” he said Wednesday.
