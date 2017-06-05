AAA Calls For NY Legislation For Safer Child Seating In Cars
The New York branch of the auto club AAA says the state's outdated car seat laws are putting children at risk. WCBS-TV in New York City reports infant car seats are still widely used and are required for children under age 4, but state law doesn't distinguish between forward-facing seats and rear-facing seats.
