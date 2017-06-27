4th Person Charged in Dayton St. Murder Investigation

Rochester police say an indictment has been unsealed charging 22-year-old Khahil Hancock with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal sale of a firearm. Last week 22-year-old Genesis Colon-Lopez, 29-year-old Alvin Hancock and 25-year-old Tyshon Myles were indicted on charges of second degree murder, first degree kidnapping, robbery and burglary in the death of 33-year-old Moran Wilson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.