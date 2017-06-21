4 surprising (and preventable) mistakes that will fry your computer
Whether you're an office worker or a busy person at home managing bills and scheduling, you likely rely on a computer to get things done. Even in the "age of mobile", computers are essential, and many people are put in a bind if their computer suddenly dies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BetaNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Um maddogg2008????
|2 min
|maddogg2008
|2
|Northwest Service Center and Ron Penders
|7 min
|bigsingle
|18
|Rachel should stop running for mayor
|35 min
|bigsingle
|41
|What happened to Nickbo13 ? (May '12)
|52 min
|RacistFireCrotchB...
|33
|How Trump Gets His Fake News
|1 hr
|Perfect
|5
|Reality, haha is village idiot
|1 hr
|escapedNY
|16
|Channel 10 big turnover
|2 hr
|Perfect
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC