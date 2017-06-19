3 EMS agencies merge, form CHS Mobile Integrated Health Care

As the health care and public safety landscapes continue to evolve, the three agencies saw an opportunity to combine resources ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Chili Volunteer Ambulance Service, Inc., Henrietta Volunteer Ambulance Service, Inc. and the Scottsville Rescue Squad have merged together to form CHS Mobile Integrated Health Care, Inc. . The ambulance agencies have been in talks since early 2014 to discuss and evaluate the long-term benefits of merging.

