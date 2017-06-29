$25,000 reward offered for information about who shot Rochester police officer
A total of $25,000 in reward money is being offered for information leading to arrest of the suspects who shot a Rochester police officer in the face on June 24. $15,000 in reward money has offered through Crime Stoppers, through anonymous donors. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering an additional $10,000 in reward money.
