2 Upstate NY Cities Receiving HUD Money For Lead Removal

Two upstate New York cities are getting financial help from the federal government to help remove lead hazards from homes. Schenectady will receive nearly $3 million and Rochester will receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

