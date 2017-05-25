Woman who fought gynecologic surgical procedure dies of cancer
Amy Reed, whose gynecologic surgery led her and her husband on a mission against use of power morcellators, has died. Woman who fought gynecologic surgical procedure dies of cancer Amy Reed, whose gynecologic surgery led her and her husband on a mission against use of power morcellators, has died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodak Launches 'Ektra' Smartphone - Question
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|IescapedNY Challenge
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|21
|Trump Acts Like Baboon at NATO Meeting
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Northwest Service Center and Ron Penders
|2 hr
|Disappointed
|1
|The nottick era on topix is over
|2 hr
|Nottick
|2
|Impeach Trump Now Website
|3 hr
|Lionel C
|26
|Local Rochester area woman arrest after drunken...
|3 hr
|Nottick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC