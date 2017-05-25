Winds, waves and rain add to Lake Ont...

Winds, waves and rain add to Lake Ontario shoreline woes

Waterfront property owners along Lake Ontario's New York shoreline stomached more flooding as high winds, waves and more rain returned to the region Thursday. The National Weather Service had posted a lakeshore flood warning for a 90-mile stretch of shoreline from where the Niagara River flows into the lake to the Rochester area.

